Fall school plans for DC, Maryland, Virginia systems during coronavirus

School systems throughout the D.C. region are grappling with how to handle the new school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many are urging caution, start dates are being pushed back and some form of virtual learning is being included in plans by multiple regional school systems.

Below are the plans for school systems by state and county in the WTOP listening area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

DC

DC Public Schools

D.C. hasn’t announced a plan yet. The school year is set to start Aug. 31. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser expects city officials to discuss reopening plans Thursday.

Maryland

According to state guidelines, each school system has until Aug. 14 to post its plans. Teachers and parents in Maryland are asking the state’s Department of Education to unite school districts behind a plan that would start the school year online, except in extreme cases.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Anne Arundel County Public Schools is still working on a reopening plan for students. Virtual learning, in-person and hybrid systems are being considered.

Baltimore City Public Schools

Families will have two options: an all-virtual school year or a hybrid model. In the hybrid model, students are split into two groups.

Every student will attend school in-person for two days a week and participate in distance learning other days. One day a week would be dedicated to additional cleaning and support in the school buildings. Social distancing will be in effect and there are no plans to fully reopen schools.

Additionally, students will be able to switch between the all-virtual academy and hybrid learning at specific times of the year, such as every quarter or semester.

Baltimore County Public Schools

Baltimore County Public Schools is still working on a reopening plan for students. Virtual learning, in-person and hybrid systems are being considered.

Calvert County Public Schools

Calvert County has plans for hybrid learning and all-virtual learning. The hybrid program splits students into A and B groups, with those groups returning to school for two days a week on alternating days — Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday.

Classes on the three other days will be virtual. The first day of school is Sept. 1.

Charles County Public Schools

The Charles County school board voted to start the year with all-virtual distance learning beginning Aug. 31.

Under the plan, students would receive full-day online instruction four days a week, with Wednesdays designated as independent study days when students could also arrange one-on-one meetings with teachers and counselors.

Frederick County Public Schools

Frederick County has plans for both hybrid learning and all-virtual learning. The hybrid model splits students into two groups: A and B. Students in the A group would learn in person on Monday and Tuesday; Students in the B group would learn in person Thursday and Friday.

Both would distance learn for three days.

Howard County Public Schools

School will start two weeks later, on Sept. 8 instead of Aug. 25. The school system is considering a fully online model and a hybrid model that would begin online and eventually include some in-person learning.

Montgomery County Public Schools

A proposal from the county has students returning in phases, by grade level, last name and school cluster once the new school year begins Aug. 31.

School bus capacity would be cut by more than 20%. Class sizes would be sharply reduced, with an aim to have all grade levels experiencing some in-person learning by the end of November.

The plan also calls for a blend of remote learning and two days a week of classroom time, with all school buildings closed on Wednesdays for deep cleaning.

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Prince George’s County students will start the new school year Aug. 31 with distance learning and that virtual learning will remain in place through January 2021. It involve more live instruction blended with recorded instruction.

Virginia

Alexandria Public Schools

Alexandria City Public Schools is holding a series of community discussions on plans to reopen. Seven are currently scheduled. ACPS start date is Sept. 8.

Arlington Public Schools

Arlington’s superintendent plans to propose a postponed, online-only start to the school year.

The proposed start would be Tuesday, Sept. 8, and all students would begin with full-time distance learning.

Fairfax County Public Schools

FCPS will start the year two weeks later, on Sept. 8, to give teachers more time to plan.

Two options are being offered: students can go to school twice a week or opt for online-only learning four days per week.

Loudoun County Public Schools

Loudoun parents have a choice between a hybrid system that includes in-person instruction twice per week and distance learning the remaining days, or fully online learning. School starts Sept. 8.

Manassas City Public Schools

Manassas students will start their year virtually on Aug. 31, following a vote by the school board.

Some special education students and level one and two English-as-second-language students will be allowed to return for some in-person instruction to begin the school year, but the remainder of students will begin the school year entirely through online learning.

The board agreed to revisit the decision and consider moving to some in-person instruction on a monthly basis.

Prince William County Public Schools

Prince William County students will not be back in the classroom when the school year begins Sept. 8.

The school system will provide some in-person instruction for students with special needs and some English language learners.

Stafford County Public Schools

Stafford is weighing whether students will learn online-only or by way of a hybrid system. School starts Aug. 17.

WTOP’s Dan Friedell, Matt Small and Maryland Matters contributed to this report.