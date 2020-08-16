Md., Va. counties will offer child care programs in school buildings during remote learning

As many students head back to school virtually, counties in Virginia and Maryland are helping parents navigate child care with special programs.

Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., children in kindergarten through sixth grade can attend a new Fairfax County initiative aimed at helping parents as children return to school virtually.

The County has announced that the Supporting Return to School Program will run in 37 Fairfax County Public Schools, offering classrooms with groups of no more than 10 children who will stay together each day with staff on hand to support their online learning programs.

There will be a sliding fee scale available for income-eligible families.

Howard County has announced a similar program called RecZone, offering students in kindergarten through fifth grade a full day program in 16 public schools with support for virtual learning assignments.

The 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. program is $325 per week and the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. program is $259 per week, with financial aid available.

Both the Fairfax County and Howard County programs start on Sept. 8.

Loudoun County is considering a related program as well. The Loudoun County Public Schools Department of Support Services sent out an online form for parents and guardians of children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade to discover if there is a need for additional child care options.