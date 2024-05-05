Concrete debris falls off Outer Loop bridge onto I-270 in Bethesda

An overnight crash on the Outer Loop on the big curve damaged the bridge, causing portions of a concrete wall to break off and land below on the right shoulder of the I-270 spur southbound.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP Traffic's Steve Dresner reports from the scene.

Listen to WTOP Traffic for the latest on conditions.

Chunks of concrete debris from a bridge on the Beltway Outer Loop fell below onto the Interstate 270 spur in Bethesda, Maryland, on Sunday, prompting officials to close part of the roadway, WTOP Traffic reports.

An overnight crash on the Outer Loop on the big curve damaged the bridge, causing portions of a concrete wall to break off and land below on the right shoulder of the I-270 spur southbound.

Maryland State Highway arrived on the scene in Montgomery County around 10 a.m. Traffic is partially blocked on I-270 near where the interstate joins with the Beltway as officials investigate.

By Sunday evening, a few pieces of concrete, each around the size of half of a brick, were swept off the roadway into a nearby wooded area.

A spokesman with Maryland State Highway Administration said all lanes were expected to reopen in time for Monday morning’s commute.

The road was shut down hours after the destructive crash while a temporary repair was underway; the Outer Loop bridge in that area remained open. Officials said a repair was completed by 8 p.m. Saturday and all lanes were reopened.

Maryland’s highway administration is looking into the timing of the accident. The state highway administration said there were no reports of debris from the crash affecting traffic on I-270.

WTOP’s Steve Dresner, Ivy Lyons and Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

A big repair response from @MDSHA seen this evening on my way home. I’ve been told a temporary fix of the bridge has been done and all lanes closed for the work have reopened. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/XhmFzbUaxh — Mike Murillo (@MikeMurilloWTOP) May 6, 2024

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.