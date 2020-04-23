Metro to step up platform rebuilding amid cornavirus pandemic

Metro plans to speed up its platform rebuilding project, taking advantage of the rail transit's lower ridership during the coronavirus pandemic.

Metro plans to speed up its platform rebuilding project, taking advantage of the rail transit’s lower ridership during the coronavirus pandemic.

The shutdown planned for this summer will be extended to nine stations, including all of the stations west of Ballston. The shutdown means no Silver Line service.

The summer project is part of a 3-year plan to rebuild platforms at nearly half of Metro’s 45 outdoor stations. Metro will also use this summer’s shutdown to do required testing.

The Metro board will review the expanded plan at its regular meeting Thursday.

More Coronavirus News