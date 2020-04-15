Making your own coronavirus face mask, no sewing required

With Maryland's Prince George's, Anne Arundel and Charles counties added to the list of jurisdictions that now require masks to go shopping during this coronavirus crisis, here's how to make one. No sewing involved.

As the new restrictions go into effect, Anne Arundel County’s health officer is out with a video on how to make your own mask, with no sewing required.

It involves folding a bandana multiple times, inserting a coffee filter (if one is available) and using rubber bands or hair ties to secure the ends to your ears.

“There’s over six layers here and that’s really what makes this effective,” said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman in a video posted online. “They end up looking like you’re robbing a train back in the 1910s, but they work.”

Here are more ways to make a face mask.

