There are plenty of cloth mask options – here’s where to find them

We’ve found a number of available mask options, which include Amazon and other companies not known for making masks.

On Saturday, Maryland’s mask order goes into effect, meaning residents will be required to wear one at retailers and on public transit.

For those who want a dedicated mask – and not just a scarf thrown over their face – some hunting is in order. We’ve found a number of options, which include Amazon and other companies not known for making masks.

Here’s where you can find one.

Amazon

Amazon still has packs of disposable, surgical-style masks available. A Prime-eligible pack of 50 runs $38.99.

Certain other dust masks and disposable masks are shown as unavailable and “prioritized for hospitals and government agencies.”

Amazon also sells numerous washable cloth face masks and ski masks.

Avocado

The mattress-maker is selling simple cloth masks involving two layers of cotton canvas and tie straps.

A pack of four adult masks is $23. A family pack, which includes four adult masks and four children’s masks, costs $36. Shipping is included.

The company says the masks are being sold at cost.

Custom Ink

Custom Ink, known for selling T-shirts and other items featuring company names and logos, is offering a pack of 12 logo-less cloth masks for $30, plus $5 shipping.

As of Thursday, orders were estimated to ship out April 20, with delivery in one to two days.

Curvy Sense

Clothes seller Curvy Sense is offering cloth masks in a host of colors for $5 each. Shipping is $6.95.

The company says because of high demand, orders will take up to 48 hours to process and ship out.

Sock Fancy

The sock-seller is now offering masks in a variety of patterns for $12 each with free shipping. Orders begin shipping April 20th.

StringKing

Sports equipment company StringKing is taking a big swing at mask-making, selling cloth face masks and taking pre-orders for disposable ones.

Cloth masks cost $6.99, although they will not ship immediately. Shipping costs vary.

Fifty disposable masks cost $39.99 – and a pallet of 48,000 of the masks costs $37,399.99.

Caraa

Handbag-maker Caraa is selling a pack of five washable, non-medical grade masks “constructed out of repurposed materials from our production line” for $25 with shipping included.

The company says the response has been “overwhelming,” and new orders will ship between April 17 and May 15.

MaskClub

This mask subscription service has popped up. Masks cost $13.99, plus $7 shipping, and are discounted with a monthly subscription.

But the website warns: “Due to high demand, your order may take up to 15 business days to produce.”

More Coronavirus news