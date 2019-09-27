Beach Drive reopens; Metro shutdowns and drills to look out for this weekend

Here's what you need to know about D.C.-area roadways and mass transit this weekend.

After a three-year rehabilitation project, Beach Drive has reopened Friday. And Metro shutdowns impact parts of the Red, Yellow, Blue and Silver lines this weekend.

Roads

As one commuter route reopens in D.C., major construction continues across the region on roads such as Interstate 95, I-395 and I-66. Festivals, road races, homecoming parades and other events could also lead to traffic issues.

Beach Drive has reopened Friday afternoon; work to improve the route began in September 2016.

In downtown D.C., the Turkish Festival closes Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest on Sunday from near Freedom Plaza to near the Capitol.

In Maryland, construction begins in earnest this week on a lengthy fix for part of the Bay Bridge, which will require lane closures and prevent two-way operations for much of the next two years. Work will be limited for summer beach travel.

And in Frederick County, Maryland, emergency road work on the I-70 bridge will close lanes Sunday night.

Metro

There are no Yellow Line trains north of Reagan National Airport through Pentagon to the District due to bridge inspections over the Potomac. Shuttle trains run between Huntington and the airport.

The Yellow Line stations north of Reagan National will be open, but served only by Yellow or Green Line trains. Though service will be cut at stations from L’Enfant Plaza to Greenbelt, Green Line trains are scheduled to run somewhat more frequently than usual to partially make up for it this weekend.

On the Red Line, there are no trains between Fort Totten and Silver Spring on Saturday or Sunday. Shuttle buses are scheduled. Takoma station is closed.

The last inbound Red Line trains will leave stations between Glenmont and Forest Glen 18 minutes earlier than usual on Saturday, and 23 minutes earlier than usual on Sunday.

On the Blue and Silver lines, Largo Town Center station will be closed Sunday morning only due to an emergency drill. The drill is scheduled to be completed by 2 p.m.

