Emergency road work closes lanes on I-70, I-270 in Frederick Co. Sunday night

Heads up, Maryland drivers: Emergency road work on the Interstate 70 bridge in Frederick County will close lanes Sunday night.

The road work is set to start Sunday at 9 p.m., lasting until 7 a.m. the next morning, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced.

Crews will close the left lane of westbound I-70 as well as the dual exit ramp from northbound Interstate 270 to westbound I-70,

Officials say drivers should expect significant delays and are urged to consider alternate routes, such as Maryland Route 355 (Urbana Pike), Maryland Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) or U.S. 15/U.S. 340.

