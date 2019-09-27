Months after sinkhole, GW Parkway set to fully reopen in late Oct.

The long-term lane closure on the George Washington Parkway that began after a sinkhole opened up this spring is expected to end by the end of October, the National Park Service said.

Since May, only one northbound lane of the parkway has been open approaching the Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge.

“We recently finished 50 vertical feet of excavation to remove the 60-year-old brick drainage structure that had failed at the site,” Park Service spokesman Jonathan Shafer said in an email.

“Now we’re in the process of installing a new drain and back filling the area we excavated. We anticipate reopening both lanes to traffic by the end of October, but site restoration work might last longer,” he wrote.

The October opening was on the later end of the agency’s expectations when repair work began this summer.

The roadway had collapsed at the same location back in March as well.

In addition to the sinkhole work, the Park Service is set to start repaving parts of the G.W. Parkway Oct. 7. The work is scheduled to be done largely between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

