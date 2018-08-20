Ben’s Chili Bowl turns 60, and part of U St. will be closed for celebration

D.C. icon Ben's Chili Bowl is celebrating its 60th anniversary Wednesday, and the 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. celebration will close streets and impact parking in the U Street Corridor.

WASHINGTON — D.C. icon Ben’s Chili Bowl is celebrating its 60th anniversary Wednesday, and the celebration (scheduled for 11 a.m.–3 p.m.) will close streets and impact parking in the U Street corridor.

The westbound lanes of U Street will be closed between 11th and 13th streets Northwest from 5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

That same stretch will be totally closed from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, no parking will be allowed on this stretch of U from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. (If you’re parked in the area, you’ll be ticketed and towed.)

D.C. police warn that drivers and commuters in the area could see significant delays due to congestion.

They suggest drivers find alternate routes and to be cautious of pedestrian traffic.

