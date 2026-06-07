Get to know DC Council at-large candidate Kevin Chavous

Housing costs, including rents and home prices, have increased in many cities. What specific policies would you support regarding housing affordability, and how would you balance new development with protecting existing residents and neighborhoods?

This is a problem in cities all over the nation. Those who purchased a home years ago have realized dramatic gains, but those just starting a career are locked out of the housing market altogether. We have excellent programs to build upon, such as the Home Purchase Assistance Program, Inclusionary Zoning, and affordable projects financed using the Housing Production Trust Fund, but we must do more. This means increasing our affordable housing stock so that residents are not priced out.

As your next Councilmember At-Large, I will incentivize the construction of “pop-up” additional levels on DC townhomes and ADUs, update residential zoning laws in the District to encourage multifamily housing construction all over the city to make up for decades of housing decay and slow growth, utilize vacant commercial properties by promoting and encouraging commercial to residential conversion projects using tax-based incentives and deferred loans, restore funding for permanent supportive housing vouchers to assist single individuals with disabilities and special needs, and invest in the maintenance and upkeep of our existing housing stock. We also must increase the percentage of Inclusionary Zoning units to create more available units for our seniors.

I will listen to the communities’ concerns regarding new developments, and advocate for denser developments near transit corridors.