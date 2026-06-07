Get to know DC Council at-large candidate Candace Tiana Nelson

Please briefly describe your professional background. What is your current job, and what experience or skills best prepare you to serve in this role?

For two decades, I have worked across all three branches of DC government, building a record of public service grounded in leadership, accountability, and results. Today, my full-time job is serving as a candidate for DC Council At-Large, after stepping away from my role as Chief of Staff to Councilmember Janeese Lewis George because I saw a lack of coordination and urgency across District leadership as President Trump’s executive orders began impacting DC residents.

My experience spans the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government. I have held leadership roles at the DC Department of Health Care Finance, Department of Human Services, Department of Employment Services, and the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives. I also led the 2022 Attorney General Transition for Brian Schwalb.

What best prepares me for this role is my understanding of how DC government actually works, from legislation and oversight to agency operations and service delivery, and my ability to bring people together to solve problems. I believe leadership should make people feel seen, heard, and valued.