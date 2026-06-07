Get to know DC Council at-large candidate Oye Owolewa

At‑large Council members represent the entire city, not a single ward. How would you balance citywide priorities with the distinct needs of different neighborhoods, and what issues do you believe at‑large members should focus on that ward members cannot?

DC is a neighborhood city. The lived experience of a resident in Deanwood is fundamentally different from a resident in Tenleytown, and both deserve a Councilmember who understands that. The 22-year life expectancy gap between Congress Heights and Georgetown Foxhall is not a Ward 8 problem. It is a districtwide failure that requires a districtwide response.

At-large members are best positioned to lead on issues that cross ward lines: transit, housing policy, environmental standards, and home rule. These are fights no single ward can win alone. They require a districtwide voice and I will be that voice.

I will rely on Advisory Neighborhood Commissions for the hyperlocal governance knowledge no at-large member can replicate from a single office. ANCs know their blocks. My job is to connect that knowledge to citywide policy.

I will use new technologies to strengthen democratic participation across all eight wards. Too many residents are locked out of civic life not because they lack opinions but because the systems we use to engage them are outdated.

I am the only districtwide elected official who lives east of the Anacostia. I will represent every ward as if it is my own.