Lewis George, McDuffie face off in tense DC mayoral debate

Some of the biggest flashpoints were when the candidates spoke about the disastrous Potomac spill, their relationship with President Donald Trump, the rise of immigration enforcement, and overall public safety.

Two of the leading candidates in the D.C. mayoral race went head-to-head in another heated debate.

In a forum aired Thursday on NBC Washington with Mark Seagraves as host, two mayoral candidates — Ward 4 Council member Janeese Lewis George and former D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie — went back and forth on multiple topics. Some of the biggest flashpoints were when the candidates spoke about the disastrous Potomac spill, their relationship with President Donald Trump, the rise of immigration enforcement and overall public safety.

In January, a sewage pipe break sent more than 200 million gallons of wastewater into the Potomac River, prompting Seagraves to ask: “Do you think David Gadis should remain as CEO of DC Water?

Lewis George paused a few seconds and simply said, “No.”

McDuffie said he didn’t have enough information to say Gadis should be fired but added, “I think that the person responsible, Mark, should be gone.”

On the Trump issue, Seagraves asked them both to name a Congressional Republican they have a relationship with that might help them navigate issues with the president.

Neither could, with Lewis George saying, however, that she’s been walking the halls of Congress trying to connect with lawmakers.

McDuffie said, “Republicans are not going to save Washington, D.C., they are too busy doing the things Trump has asked them to do.”

When asked about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operating in D.C. and immigration enforcement, Lewis George said on day one of her administration, she will rescind an order from former Police Chief Pamela Smith, which instructs D.C. police officers to cooperate with immigration enforcement for people who are not in custody.

Lewis George added she’ll take other steps when it comes to schoolteachers and administrators. “I’m also going to make sure that we are not sharing data and public information with federal immigration and law enforcement, that we are following our sanctuary values laws.”

McDuffie said he would also end cooperation on day one of his administration.

McDuffie also spoke about trust and public safety.

“I’m also going to make sure that we appoint a chief of police who can restore a culture of accountability and transparency at the Metropolitan Police Department,” he added.

There were some uncomfortable and tense moments in the forum as well, with McDuffie complaining a few times about getting time to speak, “I’m going to finish my point, Mark, because she keeps interrupting me,” he said.

Lewis George also later suggested McDuffie was discounting her record because she’s a woman. “It’s very rich for men to want to take the credit for the work of women.”

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