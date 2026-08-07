High school athletes prepare for Patriot Games. What you need to know

Organized by the White House-led organization Freedom 250, the Patriot Games will have 120 student athletes compete in a series of challenges that will test their strength, teamwork skills and perseverance.

High school athletes from across the country will come together this weekend to compete in a national competition as part of America’s 250th anniversary.

Organized by the White House-led organization Freedom 250, the Patriot Games will have 120 student athletes compete in a series of challenges that will test their strength, teamwork skills and perseverance.

The competition will take place from Sunday to Tuesday at the SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio.

“The 2026 Patriot Games are a national athletic competition celebrating America’s next generation of leaders, competitors and champions as part of our nation’s historic 250th birthday,” Freedom 250 Spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said in a statement.

Who is participating

One boy and one girl, ages 14 to 17, will represent each state, U.S. territory, military base and tribal nation.

The events

The student athletes will go through multiple athletic competitions that will test their skill sets, with organizers saying it will include elements of American sports, including soccer, football, basketball and track.

Some of the events include dodge ball, kickball, tug of war, a military-inspired boot camp circuit and completing an obstacle course in the final.

There will be team and individual categories, but it remains unclear how the athletes will be judged after each event.

The winners will receive a share of the $250,000 in scholarships.

How to watch

The three-day competition will be broadcast on the ESPN app, starting Sunday, with the first set of boys presidential qualifiers. It will culminate with a primetime special airing of ESPN on ABC on Thursday at 9 p.m.

The schedule of events can be found on ESPN’s website.

Editor’s note: “Freedom 250” is separate from the congressionally chartered commission “America250.”

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