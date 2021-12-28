COVID-19 surge pushes a Maryland health system into ‘contingency protocol’

A “contingency protocol” has been declared at a pair of D.C.-area hospitals following a huge rise in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

The number of new COVID-19 cases this month are starting to overwhelm hospitals again. Citing a 325% spike in hospitalizations this month, Luminis Health has declared “contingency protocol” at the two hospitals it operates in the D.C. area.

Luminis operates two hospitals in Maryland: Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis and Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham. It said a majority of the patients it’s treating for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, and it’s beginning to have a major impact around the rest of the hospital too.

“While we remain committed to providing the best care at our hospitals, it is becoming increasingly challenging,” Luminis CEO Tori Bayless said in a statement. The hospital system said challenges from the surge in COVID-19 cases are worsened by ongoing staffing shortages.

The contingency protocols mean all non-life-threatening surgeries scheduled for next week are going to be delayed for an undetermined amount of time. Urgent and emergency surgeries won’t be impacted.

However, if you get sick or injured, and it’s not a life-threatening situation, Luminis suggests going to see your primary care physician or visiting an urgent care center for treatment instead. Likewise, anyone needing a COVID-19 test is being asked to do the same.

People experiencing mild symptoms that could be COVID-19 are being asked to stay home instead of going to the emergency room. If they have questions about their condition, Luminis recommends they call their doctor.

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health said on Friday that it declared a “hospital disaster” and implemented crisis standards-of-care protocols at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air because of a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.