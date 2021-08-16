Visitors must wear masks inside Park Service buildings

Visitors to attractions maintained by the National Park Service, such as the Washington Monument in D.C., must wear a mask inside all buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces.

Visitors to attractions maintained by the National Park Service, such as the Washington Monument in D.C., must wear a mask inside all buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces.

This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people regardless of community transmission levels. It also applies to outdoors spaces, where physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as narrow or busy trails and overlooks.

“Visitors to national parks are coming from locations across the country, if not across the world. Because of this, and recognizing that the majority of the United States is currently in substantial or high transmission categories, we are implementing a service-wide mask requirement to ensure our staff and visitors’ safety,” Park Service Deputy Director Shawn Benge said in a statement.

D.C.-area attractions maintained by the Park Service includes the Lincoln Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, the National Mall, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the World War II Memorial. You can find the full list of building and outdoor spaces on the Park Service’s website.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.