CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Coronavirus » Health care workers: Don't…

Health care workers: Don’t skip the flu shot amid COVID-19 surge

Gigi Barnett | gbarnet@wtop.com

August 26, 2021, 7:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread, the flu season is right around the corner. And some health care workers in the D.C. area are looking to get ahead of the flu now.

“We ordered [flu vaccines] aggressively because the flu season last year was wild,” said Samir Balile, the clinical program manager at Giant Pharmacy.

The grocery store chain began offering the flu shot early this month, long before the October start of the flu season, he said.

This fall, he’s expecting a potential onslaught of people wanting COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines.

“If you have the patient in the chair, it’s just another shot,” Balile said of many pharmacists’ practice of giving the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot in the same session.

Loudon County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend said the flu season always comes with unknown factors, such as how aggressive a particular flu strain might be.

Goodfriend said people should wait a few weeks to get a flu shot, so immunity doesn’t drop by the height of the season in January and February.

“Each year, our emergency departments start filling up with flu cases. Last year, we had all of the mitigating steps in place,” Goodfriend said. “We don’t know what this year’s going to be. And, having to deal with flu on top of COVID is just something that’s an added burden on our health care system.”

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NARA sets workforce diversity goals, aims to put more records online, as part of strategic plan

NIST launches supply chain security framework effort with top tech firms

DHS details how it'll recruit, pay and promote new hires under cyber talent management system

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up