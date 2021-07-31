2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
New DC mask order now in effect. What you need to know

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

July 31, 2021, 5:09 AM

A new mask order announced on Thursday by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser went into effect at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Masks are again required indoors in the District, regardless of vaccination status for everyone older than 2 years old.

Some D.C. businesses began requiring masks and vaccines ahead of Saturday, as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads nationwide.

WTOP has answers to some common questions about where D.C., Maryland and Virginia stand on coronavirus guidelines.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

