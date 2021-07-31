New DC mask order now in effect. What you need to know

A new mask order announced on Thursday by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser went into effect at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Masks are again required indoors in the District, regardless of vaccination status for everyone older than 2 years old.

Some D.C. businesses began requiring masks and vaccines ahead of Saturday, as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads nationwide.

WTOP has answers to some common questions about where D.C., Maryland and Virginia stand on coronavirus guidelines.

