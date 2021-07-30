2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
What would trigger a mask mandate in Montgomery County?

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 30, 2021, 12:26 PM

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they will follow new federal guidelines on restoring mask mandates if COVID-19 transmission in the county reaches a “substantial” level.

The trigger is a total of 50 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The county is now sitting at just under 32 cases per 100,000 in the last week, and 78% of its residents are at least partially vaccinated.

“Unfortunately, even in Montgomery County, we still have several hundred thousand people who are unvaccinated,” said Earl Stoddard, the county’s Assistant Chief Administrative Officer. “Many of them are young people who can’t be vaccinated.”

Regarding the possibility of reimposing mask rules, Stoddard said, “No one wants to have been in this position. I’m not interested in wearing a mask indoors any more than anyone else is,” but he called it a “very basic step” the county could take if the numbers continue to worsen.

“Rather than letting this go on unchecked, once we get into the significant transmission zone, we’d rather put in some basic measures that are not too onerous on our residents nor do they have the same impact on our businesses as closures and limitations,” he said.

Requiring mask rules in the county would require action from the county council acting as the board of health.

Earlier this week, D.C. hit the threshold for significant COVID-19 transmission and, on Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced masks would, once again, be required indoors in the District even for fully vaccinated people.

“Obviously, we’re not an island. And so we’re impacted by the vaccination rates and lack thereof of our neighboring jurisdictions and our region and our country,” Stoddard said.

There has been a slight increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Maryland’s most-populous county, but the hospitalization rate remains low.

Stoddard said they’re also concerned about the start of school when it comes to transmission and cases.

“Many people who are unvaccinated are young people and the obvious counter to that is, well, they don’t get super sick, but the the flip side of that is they’re about to go back to school,” Stoddard said. “We want to have a successful return to in-person education.”

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report. 

