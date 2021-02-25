Maryland’s 3rd mass vaccination site opens; state awaits Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Those looking to secure an appointment at the site can fill out an online form at covidvax.maryland.gov, or by calling 855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829) from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and requesting an appointment.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared the opening of the state’s third mass vaccination site on Thursday a “very smooth-running operation,” and chatted with some of the 250 people lined up to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The site is Baltimore’s second mass vaccination site, and Maryland’s third. Prince George’s County also has a large-scale site at Six Flags America.

Hogan said Thursday was a “soft opening” at M&T Bank Stadium, and that by the time five planned mass vaccination sites are established, they should each be able to handle between 5,000 and 10,000 shots per day each at some point in March.

Hogan also said that the state is working up its own single-site sign-up platform for vaccinations.

“That one site will handle all of those reservations,” Hogan said. “We’ve also offered the software to any counties that want to upgrade their system, to switch over from their own proprietary system or whatever they’re using.”

Hogan also applauded the expected arrival of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, calling it “a real shot in the arm, so to speak.”

“We should start seeing those doses arrive in our state next week, which is tremendously exciting,” Hogan said.

It’s not clear how many doses the state will get, but Hogan said, “We’re going to be figuring out exactly how many we’re getting, and then determining with our team where those additional doses are going to go.”

He added, “We’re going to get them in somebody’s arm” as quickly as possible.

Thursday’s “soft opening” at the stadium saw 250 scheduled vaccine appointments for the first day, but it’s expected to bump up to 500 appointments by the weekend.

