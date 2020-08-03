CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. high school fall, winter sports postponed | Latest coronavirus test results and trends | Parenting in a pandemic
Home » Coronavirus » DC-area coronavirus testing sites…

DC-area coronavirus testing sites closed due to Isaias

Abigail Constantino

August 3, 2020, 10:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Several D.C.-area coronavirus testing sites are closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Isaias.

Most of the area is under a tropical storm warning, as Isaias — which was upgraded to hurricane status Monday night as it headed toward the Carolinas — is expected to bring torrential rain and risk of flooding Tuesday.

Because of the impending stormy weather, all coronavirus testing sites in D.C., including testing sites at fire houses, are closed. Firehouse testing is canceled for Tuesday.

In Maryland, the following state and local testing sites will be closed on Tuesday.

  • Adventist Medical Group — Indian Head Highway (Prince George’s County)
  • Annapolis State Employee Site (Annapolis)
  • Carroll County Agricultural Center (Carroll County) — Temporarily relocated to Friendship Valley Elementary School
  • Columbia VEIP (Howard County)
  • Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center (Prince George’s County)
  • Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium (Harford County) — Testing rescheduled for Aug. 11
  • Hagerstown VEIP (Washington County)
  • Pimlico Race Course (Baltimore City)
  • Prince Frederick VEIP (Calvert County)
  • Prince George’s County Health Department, Cheverly Health Center (Prince George’s County)
  • Rollingcrest-Chillum Recreation Center (Prince George’s County)
  • Timonium Fairgrounds (Baltimore County)
  • Waldorf VEIP (Charles County)
  • Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Center (Prince George’s County)

Those testing sites are scheduled to operate at normal hours Wednesday.

In Virginia, Prince William County announced that its COVID-19 sites will also be closed Tuesday. In Arlington, the sites at 1429 North Quincy Street and Arlington Mill Community Center will be closed.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up