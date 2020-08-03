DC-area coronavirus testing sites closed due to Isaias

Several D.C.-area coronavirus testing sites are closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Isaias.

Most of the area is under a tropical storm warning, as Isaias — which was upgraded to hurricane status Monday night as it headed toward the Carolinas — is expected to bring torrential rain and risk of flooding Tuesday.

Because of the impending stormy weather, all coronavirus testing sites in D.C., including testing sites at fire houses, are closed. Firehouse testing is canceled for Tuesday.

Due to the incoming tropical storm, the following are closed tomorrow, Tuesday, August 4: -All meal distribution sites -All COVID-19 testing sites, including fire stations -All grocery distribution sites — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) August 3, 2020

In Maryland, the following state and local testing sites will be closed on Tuesday.

Adventist Medical Group — Indian Head Highway (Prince George’s County)

Annapolis State Employee Site (Annapolis)

Carroll County Agricultural Center (Carroll County) — Temporarily relocated to Friendship Valley Elementary School

Columbia VEIP (Howard County)

Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center (Prince George’s County)

Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium (Harford County) — Testing rescheduled for Aug. 11

Hagerstown VEIP (Washington County)

Pimlico Race Course (Baltimore City)

Prince Frederick VEIP (Calvert County)

Prince George’s County Health Department, Cheverly Health Center (Prince George’s County)

Rollingcrest-Chillum Recreation Center (Prince George’s County)

Timonium Fairgrounds (Baltimore County)

Waldorf VEIP (Charles County)

Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Center (Prince George’s County)

Those testing sites are scheduled to operate at normal hours Wednesday.

In Virginia, Prince William County announced that its COVID-19 sites will also be closed Tuesday. In Arlington, the sites at 1429 North Quincy Street and Arlington Mill Community Center will be closed.

