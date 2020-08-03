CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus relief up in the air | Latest coronavirus test results and trends | Parenting in a pandemic
Maryland hair salon takes business outdoors amid COVID-19 pandemic

Melissa Howell

August 3, 2020, 1:25 PM

Kaitlyn Dice, with Bananas hair salon, serves a customer in College Park, Maryland. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

Businesses around the D.C. area are getting creative as they try to adjust to life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A salon in College Park, Maryland, has also made some changes and is serving up cuts and color services outside.

“It’s not as personable as it used to be, and the pandemic has certainly changed a lot of people’s outlooks on everything,” said Kaitlyn Dice, who has worked at full-service salon Bananas for 18 years.

On Monday, she stood outside over a client with scissors in hand. Lately, she said even these moments are few and far between.

“They make appointments and then they get scared. It’s understandable; I’m a new mom, so coming to work everyday is a little scary sometimes, because you just don’t know,” Dice said.

Dice and another stylist got the idea to take business outdoors for the sake of safety from watching others around the U.S. doing haircuts under pop-up tents. It was an idea they saw as a great opportunity to put clients at ease and, despite the hot temperatures, she said they’re putting safety
first.

“Come see us, come get your haircut outside. If you need anything, we’re here,” Dice said.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

