Extreme heat causes changes to testing sites in DC, Montgomery County

COVID-19 testing sites in D.C. and Montgomery County, Maryland, have made modifications due to the extreme heat in the region.

COVID-19 testing sites in D.C. and Montgomery County, Maryland, have made modifications to their Tuesday and Wednesday schedules due to the extreme heat in the D.C. region.

The District announced Monday that firehouse testing locations will remain closed, but residents in need of a test are encouraged to call their health care providers.

Here is the COVID-19 testing schedule in D.C.:

Tuesday, July 21

UDC-CC Bertie Backus Campus site (5171 South Dakota Ave. Northeast), 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Judiciary Square site (F Street Northwest between 4th and 5th streets), 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Anacostia site (2241 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Southeast), 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Judiciary Square site (F Street Northwest between 4th and 5th streets), 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

No appointment is needed to get tested at D.C.’s public testing sites.

The District also said its grocery distribution sites will reopen and resume their normal hours. Click here for a list of grocery distribution and meal site locations in D.C.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, the drive-through testing at the White Oak Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program station on Tuesdays and Thursdays will move to the White Oak Community Recreation Center.

The county said the clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to noon, and will be a walk-up site instead of a drive-through site.

The drive-through testing at the Amherst parking garage in Wheaton on Wednesdays and Fridays will move to the parking garage beneath the Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center on Georgia Avenue.

The county said the clinic will remain drive-through and do testing between 8 a.m. and noon.

Click here for more on COVID-19 testing in Montgomery County, Maryland.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.