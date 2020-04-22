Georgetown designer pivots from dresses to fancy face masks

Georgetown fashion designer Sonia Garbarino has pivoted from dress alterations to face mask creations during the coronavirus pandemic.

From designer dresses to fancy face masks (WTOP's John Aaron)

Georgetown fashion designer Sonia Garbarino normally makes dresses for proms and weddings, but with that business drying up because of the pandemic, she’s turned her attention to designer face coverings.

Her nonmedical-grade masks involve materials such as satin, lace and taffeta, and designs that include studs and flowers. There are designs for women, men and children.

The masks can cost up to $50. She is also making simple masks, which are $15.

Garbarino said the response has been positive. She started by selling to clients and neighbors, and estimated that she’s made 80 masks so far. She had another 21 to crank out Wednesday.

Garbarino can be contacted through her Facebook page.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the prices of the masks.

