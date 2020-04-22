Georgetown designer pivots from dresses to fancy face masks

A man exercises outside Centennial Park’s west entrance in Ellicott City on Saturday where the gates are closed but running, biking and walking is allowed if social distancing guidelines are followed.
Valerie Bonk/WTOP
Centennial Park’s west entrance in Ellicott City on Saturday where the gates are closed but running, biking and walking is allowed if social distancing guidelines are followed.
Valerie Bonk/WTOP
A man wearing a face mask down H Street Northeast in Washington after shopping at a CVS store on Friday, April 3, 2020.
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag/Bill Clark
A view of a sparsely visited National Mall due to the coronavirus pandemic in Washington, D.C. on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Anadolu Agency
Fifty reclining chairs normally used in patients’ rooms sit in an indoor parking lot adjacent to Mary Washington Hospital as it expands its emergency testing for coronavirus patients in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on April 3, 2020.
AFP via Getty Images/OLIVIER DOULIERY
A boy bikes past a sign next to a closed office building in Crystal City, where a majority of business have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, in Arlington, Virginia, on April 3, 2020.
AFP via Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Desmond Leary plays his guitar on Bates Street NW, in the Truxton Circle neighborhood, during the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, April 3, 2020.
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag/Tom Williams
Megan Kyker assists a customer at Cotton & Reed rum distillery in Union Market on Friday, April 3, 2020. Many bars and restaurants are open for takeout orders during the coronavirus outbreak.
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag/Tom Williams
County employees and volunteers provide directions to people dropping off personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and food in the parking lot of Central Library in Arlington,Virginia on April 3, 2020.
The Washington Post via Getty Im/The Washington Post
The National Guard stand by at a screening site in a parking lot at FedEx Field on April 3, 2020 in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Anadolu Agency
Real Food For Kids volunteer Rosemarie Wilson (L) and Silver Diner beverage manager Richard Torres work to hand out 400 free meals outside the restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic April 2, 2020 in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla
Sam Braley of Annapolis, Md., walks his dog Penny in downtown Annapolis, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
AP/Susan Walsh
In this aerial photo, Oriole Park at Camden Yards is closed on what would’ve been Opening Day, Thursday March 26, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. The Orioles were slated to host the New York Yankees at the park, but the season has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
AP/Steve Helber
Waiting area chairs are covered in plastic wrap at Union Station on April 3, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Getty Images/Drew Angerer
Two men play chess outside the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC on March 31, 2020.
AFP via Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Ben Brown sells whisky and cocktails outside of a bar in Washington, DC on March 31, 2020.
AFP via Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
A basketball goal is seen with its rim and net removed on April 1, 2020 in East Baltimore, Maryland.
Getty Images/Patrick Smith
Lauryn Morley, a lower school substitute teacher for the Washington Waldorf School in Bethesda, Maryland, works from her home due to the outbreak, on April 1, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
AFP via Getty Images/OLIVIER DOULIERY
A woman jogs through a mostly empty Malcolm X Park on April 1, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images/Drew Angerer
People wait in a line to get into a Trader Joe’s grocery store on April 1, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images/Drew Angerer
A Metro station is shown nearly empty due to the impacts of coronavirus on March 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Anadolu Agency
A D.C. Street is shown nearly empty due to the impacts of coronavirus on March 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Anadolu Agency
A D.C. street is shown nearly empty due to the impacts of coronavirus on March 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Anadolu Agency
The DC National Guard block a road near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC on March 31, 2020.
AFP via Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
A man walks past closed stores in Arlington, Virginia on March 31, 2020.
AFP via Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
A sign informing the public that a park is closed is seen in Arlington, Virginia on March 31, 2020.
AFP via Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
An ambulance travels north on North Capitol Street at dusk on Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images/Drew Angerer
About 100 school buses are parked at the Arlington County Bus Depot, in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
AFP via Getty Images/OLIVIER DOULIERY
Photo taken on March 30, 2020 shows an almost-empty terminal building at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.
Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images/Xinhua News Agency
People look on, while practicing social distancing, as they watch cellist Jodi Beder perform a daily concert on her front porch in Mount Rainier, Maryland near Washington, DC on March 30, 2020. – Beder started the performances to help people passing by and her neighbors cope with the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
A man walks through a nearly empty airport at Reagan National Airport on March 29, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia.
AFP via Getty Images/ALEX EDELMAN
Trevor Bane (L) and Carl Thompson (2nd L) work with other volunteers and staff for nonprofit organization Martha’s Table to load bags of fresh produce to distribute to people in underserved communities during the novel coronavirus outbreak April 01, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla
Volunteers for nonprofit organization Martha’s Table Chantasia Beatty, Kiara Brown and Stephanye White load bags of fresh produce to distribute to people in underserved communities during the novel coronavirus outbreak April 01, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla
A sign about the coronavirus is displayed over Route 50 in Davidsonville, Md., Monday, March 30, 2020. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a “stay-at-home” directive in response to the coronavirus effect on Monday. “No Maryland resident should be leaving their home unless it is for an essential job or for an essential reason, such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention or for other necessary purposes,” Hogan said at a news conference on the Maryland State House lawn.
AP/Susan Walsh
Members of the Maryland National Guard talk outside a COVID-19 testing facility in a parking lot of FedEx Field, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Landover, Md.
AP/Andrew Harnik
Medical personnel, wearing protective equipment, sets up signs to screen people referred by doctors for COVID-19 testing in a parking lot of FedEx Field, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Landover, Md.
AP/Andrew Harnik
Carroll County Health Department personnel place a “no trespassing” sign by the driveway of the Pleasant View Nursing Home, in Mount Airy, Md., Sunday, March 29, 2020. Maryland’s governor said Saturday night that the nursing home had been struck by an outbreak of COVID-19.
AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Joel Albert, of Potomac, Md., plays his drums under a canopy of cherry blossoms in the Kenwood neighborhood of Bethesda, Md., Thursday, March 26, 2020. Kenwood may be a stand-in for some for Washington, DC’s National Cherry Blossom Festival that has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. In the early 1930s and 1940s, cherry trees were planted to promote the neighborhood to potential home buyers. Now, over 1,200 cherry trees grace the neighborhood and bloom during the spring season.
AP/Carolyn Kaster
With the U.S. Capitol building in the background, a cyclist rides his bike on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington. Officials have urged Washington residents to stay home to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Callie Stavros, head chemist, left, hands a pitcher to owner Michael Paluzzi, right, at Falls Church Distillers, which is responding to the the coronavirus outbreak by converting its operation from making corn whiskey to making hand sanitizer, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Falls Church, Va.
AP/J. Scott Applewhite
A woman crosses the intersection of M Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW at the shopping district in Georgetown, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington. Officials have urged Washington residents to stay home to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
This Wednesday, March 25, 2020, photo shows closed gates at Nationals Park in Washington. With the start of the Major League Baseball season indefinitely on hold because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, ballparks will be empty Thursday on what was supposed to be opening day. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP/Patrick Semansky
COVID-19 test kits are prepared at the Genetworx clinical lab Wednesday March 25 , 2020, in Glen Allen, Va. Five thousand kits are being flown to Florida for a drive through coronavirus testing site.
AP/Steve Helber
Social distancing guidelines are displayed outside the Trader Joe’s grocery story in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, March 25, 2020, as Jessica Izumi moves carts.
AP/Susan Walsh
Harley Snead, 17, left, stacks fabric as her mother Jennifer Snead, right, sews masks out of their Annapolis, Md., home, Monday, March 23, 2020. Jennifer Snead inherited fabric after her mother died last year and said she “vowed to pay it forward” however she could and decided to start making masks. They hope to make several dozen masks to donate to the local hospital.
AP/Susan Walsh
Fabric is piled in the corner of the home of Jennifer Snead in Annapolis, Md., Monday, March 23, 2020. Snead inherited fabric after her mother died last year and said she “vowed to pay it forward” however she could. Snead and her daughter Harley Snead are spending their time inside making masks to donate to the local hospital.
AP/Susan Walsh
Children collect their free meal at East Silver Spring Elementary School, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md, provided by the Montgomery (Md) County Public School to school children for the duration of the state-mandated coronavirus pandemic emergency school closure. The Monday to Friday food distribution which includes breakfast, lunch and dinner has been expanded to include weekends in collaboration with Manna Food Center, many restaurants, nonprofit partners, PTAs and other organizations who have stepped up and are providing meals, groceries and gift cards to families in need.
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Hailey Hill, second from right, and her boyfriend and high school prom partner Tony Cho, right, of Seneca Valley High School in Gaithersburg, Md., is photographed by her mother Kari Hill, left, and sister Kayla Hill, as they spend their day at the Tidal Basin, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Washington to celebrate her interrupted high school prom as Maryland schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Vehicles drive alongside an empty Silver Line train car as ridership across the Metro system is down nearly 90% because of the coronavirus pandemic March 25, 2020 in Falls Church, Virginia.
Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla
A lone visitor walks from up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Monday, March 23, 2020.
AP/Carolyn Kaster
A lone visitor walks from viewing the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Monday, March 23, 2020. As Washington, D.C. continues to work to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Muriel Bowser extended road closures and other measures to restrict access to the Tidal Basin the the cherry blossoms and other tourist attractions. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP/Carolyn Kaster
A Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police vehicle is parked on the other side of a tape police line along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms cover the trees, in Washington, Monday, March 23, 2020. As Washington, D.C. continues to work to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Muriel Bowser extended road closures and other measures to restrict access to the Tidal Basin, a main tourist attraction. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP/Carolyn Kaster
Equipment is driven by FedEx Field as the National Guard sets up tents to be used for coronavirus testing, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in a parking lot at the NFL football stadium in Landover, Md., outside of Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Health care workers wait to swab for samples at a drive-through coronavirus collection site in Arlington, Va., Thursday, March 19, 2020.
AP/J. Scott Applewhite
Almir and Claudia Sobrinho collect food at Capitol Area Food Bank in Washington, Thursday, March 19, 2020, for member of their church, the Mount Rainier Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church, in Hyattsville, MD., who can’t because of the coronavirus outbreak.
AP/Carolyn Kaster
Sanitized pens are labeled in cups on the bar at O-Ku Sushi DC restaurant at Union Market in Washington, Tuesday, March, 17, 2020.
AP/Carolyn Kaster
A sign that reads “Today: To Go Orders Only” is posted inside the door of O-Ku Sushi DC restaurant at Union Market in Washington, Tuesday, March, 17, 2020. O-Ku is taking only to go orders for the foreseeable future to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
AP/Carolyn Kaster
A view of the Macy’s store in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, which is closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
AP/Susan Walsh
A sign outside of the restaurant Il Porto in downtown Frederick, Md., notes that their dining room is only open until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said to fight the coronavirus outbreak that he is shutting down all Maryland bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms.
AP/Jon Elswick
CHRISTIANSBURG, MD — MARCH 16: About 200 school buses are parked at the Montgomery County Schools Clarksburg Bus Depot, idled by the closing of schools across Maryland in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak March 16, 2020 in Clarksburg, Maryland. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan orders schools closed until March 27 so to reduce exposure and the spread of the COVID-19 in the United States.
Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla
A near empty food court is seen inside Pentagon City Mall in Arlington, Virginia on March 17, 2020. — The coronavirus outbreak has transformed the US virtually overnight from a place of boundless consumerism to one suddenly constrained by nesting and social distancing. The crisis tests all retailers, leading to temporary store closures at companies like Apple and Nike, manic buying of food staples at supermarkets and big-box stores like Walmart even as many stores remain open for business — albeit in a weirdly anemic consumer environment.
AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN
The shelves of the Safeway on Georgia Ave. in Petworth were being quickly emptied out Friday, March 13.
WTOP/Will Vitka
A man at a Giant in Potomac wore a winter glove to avoid touching things Friday, March 13.
WTOP/John Aaron
LAUREL, MARYLAND — MARCH 15: Jockeys race horses during the first race of the day without fans in attendance due to Coronavirus at Laurel Park on March 15, 2020 in Laurel, Maryland. Nearly all of professional sports worldwide have been canceled or postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic — except for horse racing. Today Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency order to close all Maryland casinos, racetracks, and simulcast betting facilities to the general public due to COVID-19. This order goes into effect at midnight on Monday, March 16.
Getty Images/Patrick Smith
WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND — MARCH 16: Dawn Canova (C), clinical manager for outpatient wound care at Carroll Hospital, talks to a person seeking a test for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital’s parking garage March 16, 2020 in Westminster, Maryland. Not open to the general public for testing, the station was set up to take samples from people who had spoken with their doctors and received explicit direction to get a test for the novel coronavirus called COVID-19.
Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla
A man and woman embrace in front of a flight departures board at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
AP/Patrick Semansky
A traveler wears a face mask as he sits in a waiting area at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
AP/Patrick Semansky
Women wait with balloons in an arrival lounge at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
AP/Patrick Semansky
Thato Tshabalala, left, of Johannesburg, South Africa, wears a face mask as he waits for his flight home at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
AP/Patrick Semansky
Anne Arundel County, Md. residents receive free breakfast, lunch and dinner, at a mobile stop in Annapolis, Monday, March 16, 2020. Anne Arundel County is providing free meals for students while schools are closed for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan closed all public schools in the state from March 16 to March 27.
AP/Susan Walsh
A closed to the public sign sits outside of the Grandstand at Laurel Park Race Track, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Laurel, Md. The track is closed to the public due the coronavirus outbreak.
AP/Terrance Williams
A sign outside a Costco warehouse store in Alexandria, Va., advises shoppers which items have sold out, Saturday, March 14, 2020. As fears of coronavirus grip the nation, Americans are rushing to stock up on staples and disinfectants.
AP/Kevin S. Vineys
Shoppers line up to enter a Costco warehouse store in Alexandria, Va., Saturday, March 14, 2020. The store was sold out of numerous items including toilet paper, paper towels and sanitizing wipes.
AP/Kevin S. Vineys
A sign indicates the Maryland State House, which is normally open daily to the public, is closed on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Annapolis, Md., due to concerns about coronavirus. Lawmakers are working to complete work on priority legislation in case they decide to close the legislative session before its scheduled April 6 adjournment because of the virus.
AP/Brian Witte
Sara Black, a teacher at Glen Lea Elementary School in Henrico County near Richmond, Va., hugs a student goodbye on Friday, March 13, 2020. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday ordered all schools in Virginia to close for at least two weeks as the coronavirus spreads, a move that follows similar orders in several other states.
AP/Joe Mahoney
A downtown Bethesda, Md. restaurant is closed as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order takes effect, closing bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters across the state in response to coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020.
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
A downtown Bethesda, Md., restaurant is closed as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order takes effect, closing bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters across the state in response to coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020.
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta