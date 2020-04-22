Virginia’s Inova Health System lays off hundreds due to financial challenges amid coronavirus

Hospitals are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus, but they are still facing serious financial challenges.

Hospitals are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus, but they’re still facing serious financial challenges.

Inova Health System in Virginia is the latest to be impacted, and has announced it will lay off 427 employees amid growing demand for more resources to treat the coronavirus.

The announcement was made Tuesday. Most of the jobs being cut are described as nonclinical management positions.

Hospital CEO, Dr. Stephen Jones, tells WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington that the decision was a painful but necessary one as demand increases.

“Every decision will be made toward us being able to provide care for patients, so no one should be worried about us not having the people there to take care of you,” he said.

Some senior executives have also seen salary cuts.

The interim funding bill for coronavirus relief will provide financial help for hospitals, but it’s unclear whether it will help prevent future layoffs.

