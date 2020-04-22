Coronavirus updates: DC expands testing; Virginia lawmakers prep for outdoor session

D.C. has unveiled a new testing site and is expanding testing criteria to allow some asymptomatic people to be tested. Lawmakers in Virginia are set to hold a one-day legislative session — outside and wearing masks, in a bid to practice social distancing.

The latest

D.C. reports deaths jumped by 15, which ties the highest number reported on April 15.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Health officials say that if you have these symptoms, you should call your doctor. Do not just show up. Medical facilities need to get ready for you. If you don’t have a doctor and you live in D.C. or the nearby Maryland suburbs, D.C.’s mayor recommends calling the Testing Triage Center at 855-363-0333 or Mary’s Center at 844-796-2797. If you live in Virginia, call 211.

DC expands testing to include some people without symptoms

D.C. is unveiling a new public coronavirus testing site, rolling out rapid tests in long-term care facilities and other settings, and is loosening the criteria for who can get tested to include some people who don’t show any symptoms.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the new steps to increase testing capacity in the District during a news conference Wednesday.

The expanded criteria for who can be tested for COVID-19 — previously generally only open to people who show symptoms — is for asymptomatic people who have a history of exposure to a known case or are in high-risk groups, such as the elderly.

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the D.C. Department of Health, said her review of the data on new coronavirus cases shows that some asymptomatic people “may be continuing to contribute to some of the ongoing transmission that we are seeing in the District.”

Because they have been exposed but aren’t showing symptoms, “They may not necessarily be doing all of the quarantine things that we need them to do,” Nesbitt said.

The expanded testing criteria is targeted toward people who have had close contact with confirmed cases, through being in the same household or facility.

The expanded testing criteria is also geared toward people considered “high-risk,” such as people over 65, people who have underlying health conditions or who are health care workers.

“Those are the groups who we really want to focus on for asymptomatic testing,” Nesbitt said. “We’re not in a position at this time where we are asking for all asymptomatic individuals in the community to push into our system and asked to be tested.”

The new testing site will be located at the University of the District of Columbia Bertie Backus Campus at 5171 South Dakota Avenue near the Fort Totten Metro station. It will be open Tuesday and Thursday. You’ll need a referral from your doctor. If you don’t have a doctor call 855-363-0333.

DC deaths increase

The number of reported coronavirus deaths in District has jumped by 15, according to data released by the D.C. Department of Health. That ties the number of deaths reported on April 15, which stands as the highest number of new deaths. In the past week, D.C. had been averaging about six deaths per day from coronavirus.

There have been 127 coronavirus-related deaths in D.C. since the pandemic began.

A stark racial disparity is apparent in the disease’s death toll in the District. All told, 102 of the lives lost to the virus — or 80% — were African-Americans.

The total number of coronavirus cases in D.C. sits at 3,206. The District reported 108 new cases Wednesday.

There have been more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths reported across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

In Maryland, the number of COVID-19 deaths increased by 47 for a total of 631, according to the health department. Overall, new reported coronavirus cases increased by 582, reaching a total of 14,775.

The total number of coronavirus cases across D.C., Maryland and Virginia now stands at more than 27,611.

Virginia has not yet updated its case numbers as of Wednesday morning.

More Coronavirus News

Virginia lawmakers meet outside; protester plan ‘gridlock’

Lawmakers in Virginia are set to hold a one-day legislative session — outside and wearing masks — in a bid to practice social distancing.

The House of Delegates plans to meet under a canopy outside the Capitol while the Senate is meeting at a large event space at the Virginia Science Museum a couple of miles away. Lawmakers will be seated far apart and are asked to wear masks.

They will also be asked not to wear ties, since Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the nation’s only physician governor, pointed out at a recent news conference that the neckwear can harbor germs

At the same time, a group of people who oppose the governor’s stay-at-home order and other steps taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus, are planning to protest around the Virginia State Capitol on Wednesday. The group, which goes by the name “Reopen Virginia,” says it plans to create “gridlock” in Richmond to protest the virus-fighting measures.

Protesters rallied near the statehouse in Maryland last weekend, calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to ease social distancing restrictions.

Hogan, who is preparing to release a recovery plan this week, has said it’s appropriate to lift some of the restrictions after at least 14 days of declining numbers of coronavirus cases — which is in line with guidance released last week by the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.