Nursing homes enact stricter measures to stop coronavirus spread

Three more Montgomery County, Maryland, nursing homes said they have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, prompting new measures to protect elderly residents.

The county said two residents at Brighton Gardens in Bethesda, as well as employees at the Fox Chase Rehab and Nursing Center in Silver Spring and the Fairland Center in the Fairland area, have all tested positive for COVID-19.

Visitors have already been limited, but the news is prompting tighter restrictions atop already strict measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr. Travis Gayles, the chief health officer for Montgomery County, said those facilities are limiting group sessions and doing more frequent checks to monitor residents for breathing problems and fevers.

“With any sign of any type of illness, particularly COVID-related symptoms, they’re taking the temperatures of staff members when they come to work, and in some cases also when they leave work,” Gayles said.

That’s in addition to maintaining the popular prevention strategies already put in place in most health care facilities.

In addition to addressing the changes in his county’s nursing homes, Gayles wanted to remind residents to continue their vigilance even though the county is several days into prescribed social distancing. One of the key suggestions? Bring a shopping list and don’t linger at place like grocery stores, even if it may seem appealing.

“It’s just trying to be wise and smart, because you recognize life has to be lived, and you still have to get groceries and other supplies,” Gayles said, reminding people to be “careful and cautious.”

