Coronavirus: Member of DC Mayor Bowser’s staff dies; another record jump in Md. cases

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also told WTOP that the steps being taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus are "going to save lives."

The latest

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Friday that a member of her office of legal counsel has died of the new coronavirus.

The D.C. Board of Elections is encouraging residents to request mail ballots for the June 2 primary and the June 16 special election in Ward 2, calling it the safest choice in light of the social distancing measures provoked by the coronavirus outbreak.

Maryland’s governor told WTOP that the COVID-19 crisis is still “ratcheting up,” and that the steps being taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus are “disrupting people’s lives,” but he’s confident they’re “going to save lives as well.”

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Maryland went up to 774 Friday morning, an increase of 190 since Thursday. It’s the fourth day in a row that Maryland has seen a record one-day increase; five Marylanders have died of the disease. Virginia stands at 604 cases and 14 deaths, while D.C. has 267 cases and three deaths.

President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Maryland.

Find out how much to expect in your coronavirus stimulus check.

Bowser: Staffer has died of COVID-19

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that a member of her staff has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on Friday morning.

Bowser identified him as George Valentine, the deputy director of the Office of Legal Counsel.

Valentine had spent more than two decades in the Office of Attorney General before moving to the mayor’s office, Bowser said at a briefing Friday. She didn’t know when he was diagnosed, but he went into a hospital on Wednesday, Bowser said.

“It’s devastating for everybody of course, and we’re very sorry,” Bowser said.

Bowser said her office was following the advice of health officials, and was engaged in process of notifying staff members who may have been in contact with him recently. As far as she knew, she herself hadn’t been in contact with him.

Hogan: Steps are ‘going to save lives’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talked with WTOP’s Bruce Alan on Friday morning about the steps being taken to slow the coronavirus outbreak in the area.

“Our cases in the Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland area have quadrupled in the past week. This crisis is ratcheting up,” Hogan said.

He said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has delivered some supplies to area hospitals, but that they are still crucially short on personal protective equipment and ventilators.

“We are getting some backup and assistance from the federal government, but we’re pushing for more,” Hogan said.

Hogan said the plan to turn vehicle emission testing centers into coronavirus testing centers is underway; he said the stations are ready to open but that they’re still getting all of the tests and protocols in order to ensure that they aren’t overloaded with patients seeking testing.

He added that the closure of child care centers, which begins at the end of the day Friday for all but nonessential workers, was just as crucial as closing the schools.

“Childcare is just as dangerous as schools from the transmission of the virus,” Hogan said.

More Coronavirus News

That said, Hogan said it won’t be known for a few weeks whether the steps the government is taking are working.

“We’ve been very aggressive,” Hogan said. “We’re not going to stop it, but [we] hope we can bend that curve downward … I know it’s disrupting people’s lives, but I know it’s going to save lives as well,” he said.

How much will my relief check be?

It’s based on your adjusted gross income in your 2019 tax filings — or 2018 filings if you haven’t filed yet. Individuals who make $75,000 a year or less, and heads of households who make $112,500 or less, all qualify for the full amount of $1,200.

Married couples who file their taxes jointly who make $150,000 or less qualify for all of the $2,400.

What if your income is higher than that? It gets complicated. Read the breakdown.

Bowser: Trump to ‘look into’ DC categorization

Bowser said that she had spoken with President Donald Trump about the fact that D.C. was categorized as a territory, rather than a state, in the coronavirus relief bill that passed the Senate on Wednesday. The categorization means that D.C. will get about $500 million, while states, even those with fewer residents than the District, will get at least $1.25 billion.

“He was going to look into what happened,” Bowser said. “We continue to call on him to do that.”

Major disaster declaration for Maryland

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday that federal emergency aid has been made available for Maryland.

“We are pleased that our federal partners answered our calls for action and swiftly granted Maryland’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.

Under this declaration, Maryland will be eligible for reimbursement for the emergency protective measures taken by state and local government agencies and certain nonprofit groups.

Hogan also announced on Thursday a $175 million relief package to assist small businesses and employees affected by the pandemic.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner and Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.