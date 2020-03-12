How are local first responders handling calls that could involve coronavirus?

First responders not only have to continue to work, but it's increasingly likely they might come into contact with someone who might have the new coronavirus.

Major events are getting canceled, local schools are emptying their classrooms and elected officials are declaring states of emergency. But first responders not only have to continue to work, they are increasingly likely to come into contact with someone who might have the new coronavirus.

So, what are they being told? To an extent, the same thing other D.C.-area residents are.

Police officers are getting the same reminders that are being shared, such as hand washing and social distancing. When they’re in contact with people from the community, they’re being advised to stand 6 feet away until they can assess what might be happening, and to watch out for any symptoms that might suggest they’re getting sick.

In Fairfax County, Virginia, police Lt. John Lieb said every officer has been emailed the CDC’s guidelines for law enforcement officers about COVID-19.

If there’s any concern about someone’s health, officers are to make sure that someone from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue intervenes and gets that person to a health care facility.

D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said officers have been told to pay extra attention to any symptoms that could indicate they’re getting sick, and to stock up on the protective gear they carry, which includes masks and latex gloves.

In addition, they’re having some training procedures reinforced online, with officers required to acknowledge the additional training when they’re finished.

Local fire and EMS departments, who are generally more likely to come into contact with someone who might be sick, are also being vigilant.

But, for them, little has changed in terms of how they respond to any calls.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer said there’s been a slight increase in the number of calls the department gets each day, but it’s not necessarily all attributable to coronavirus fears, realized or not.

He points out it’s still flu season, too, which also sometimes leads to calls for help.

“We’d like to think that we’re prepared to respond to those typical viruses and infectious disease and communicable diseases in the first place,” Piringer said. “It’s not much different from what we would normally do other than we have some additional resources, personal protective equipment in other words, that we have.”

That includes masks and gloves, as well as protective face shields for paramedics and surgical masks for patients who are exhibiting symptoms.

Right now, there’s heightened awareness of the situation people might be facing, and the department has loaded up on supplies and other resources that might be needed.

The only other noticeable change: In the past, paramedics might not inquire too much into someone’s recent travel history if that person showed a fever, cough or shortness of breath. Today, it’s definitely going to be considered so that the patient can be assessed for additional screening through the county’s health department.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Ashley Hildebrandt said in an email that the department is equipped “to provide safe and effective care” should a call come in to be a suspected COVID-19 case.

“EMTs don extra personal protective equipment throughout the length of the call,” Hildebrandt said. Then, EMS equipment and all surfaces inside a medic unit is cleaned.

“Following decontamination, EMTs and firefighters are required to wash their uniforms and complete an Infectious Disease Exposure Report,” she said.

