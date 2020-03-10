How schools around the region are responding to coronavirus concerns

Public school systems and universities around the D.C. region are sharing their plans as concerns about the new coronavirus grip the U.S. and the world.

Some schools have canceled classes and are moving toward remote learning. Others have not yet canceled courses, but are closely monitoring news and await guidance from state health officials.

A number of other universities across the country have announced plans to cancel in-person classes, including Ohio State University and Harvard.

Here’s the latest in the region:

D.C.

American University

In D.C., where there have been a total of five confirmed cases, American University said Tuesday that it will cancel in-person classes through April 3. All classes and instruction will move “fully online,” the university said in a statement on its website.

Students are currently on spring break and were due to return to classes March 16. Instead, classes will be canceled March 16 and 17 and will resume March 18 with all-online instruction.

In-person classes are set to resume, for now, on April 6.

“While the risk to our community remains low at this time, this could change quickly,” American University President Sylvia Burwell said in a letter. “Our precautionary actions will help limit potential exposure to COVID-19 and enhance our ability to manage and/or isolate any suspected or confirmed cases that may occur at the university.”

George Washington University

The school has already canceled all affiliated international travel for students, faculty and staff.

“Although there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at GW, the university’s dedicated task force of public health, medical and safety professionals is tracking all developments and coordinating with local officials. Members of university leadership are discussing contingency plans, including for adjusting our academic operations should it become necessary,” university President Thomas LeBlanc said in a letter Monday to the school community.

GW will post updated information here.

Maryland

University System of Maryland

In a statement Tuesday, Chancellor Jay A. Perman, “I strongly urge every university to prepare for students to remain off campus — for at least two weeks — following the end of spring break.”

The university system includes University of Maryland, College Park and Bowie State, and spring break is set to start this Saturday and end March 22. It’s during this time that Perman is asking schools to prepare for remote instruction.

“Preparation for campus departures and online instruction will vary among universities, and each USM president therefore has discretion to ensure that faculty and staff have adequate time to set these plans in motion,” Perman said.

The university system is updating this page for the latest on their coronavirus response.

Towson University

Though there are currently no confirmed cases at the university, the school is taking several steps in response to coronavirus concerns.

Starting Wednesday, all university classes are canceled for the rest of the week on all campuses, including TUNE, Shady Grove, College of Southern Maryland and Hagerstown. The school is preparing for possible remote teaching, learning and working after spring break.

Students are being asked to take all essential belongings from their on-campus residences just in case the school finds it necessary to restrict campus access for at least two weeks.

Since last week, the university suspended all upcoming international school travel for students, faculty and staff until further notice. As of Tuesday, it’s also suspending nonessential out-of-state travel — including to D.C. — for students, staff and faculty. Travel for athletics is excluded.

Faculty, staff and students who are currently abroad have been recalled.

University-sponsored events and gatherings are suspended through March 22.

Get the latest from Towson here.

Howard County Public School System

All out-of-state field trips and athletic events, including to D.C., are now canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, schools Superintendent Michael Martirano said in a statement Tuesday.

Official out-of-state travel for county schools employees is also canceled.

“All HCPSS schools and buildings are fully operational and scheduled activities within schools, as well as athletic travel within Maryland will continue as planned,” Martirano said.

The school system is providing updated information here.

Virginia

Fairfax County Public Schools

One of the largest public school systems in the D.C. region is announcing plans for possible distance learning preparations.

On Monday, March 16, the school system said it is designating the day as a “staff development day/student holiday,” so that staff members can “prepare for the possibility of distance learning in the event of a school(s) closure.”

Monday, March 16, will be designated as a staff development day/student holiday, in order to provide an opportunity for staff to prepare for the possibility of distance learning in the event of a school(s) closure.

More details to follow. — Fairfax Schools (@fcpsnews) March 10, 2020

Virginia Tech

This week is Virginia Tech’s spring break, and a number of academic spring break programs happening overseas are happening as planned. For the latest, visit the school’s COVID-19 page.

“Given this is a very fluid situation, we have plans for a wide range of potential scenarios, including delivering classroom instruction in an alternative format,” said Virginia Tech’s Mark Owczarski.

