This DC election could reshape political landscape and leadership

It’s also the first time the city is using ranked choice voting in a major election, adding another layer of uncertainty to how the results could unfold.

D.C. is in the middle of a major political shift as voters get set to choose a new mayor, multiple council members and a new delegate to Congress.

It’s a rare moment of turnover that could reshape how the city is led and how its leaders work together. It’s also the first time the city is using ranked choice voting in a major election, adding another layer of uncertainty to how the results could unfold.

Matt Dallek, a professor at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management, told WTOP that the stakes are unusually high.

“This is one of the biggest elections that I think the city has certainly had in a decade,” Dallek said.

With longtime leaders stepping aside and so many open seats, Dallek said the outcome could send the city in a new direction.

“You’re looking really at an entire leadership switch for the city and it’s happening in a very fraught moment when the city is feeling more unaffordable to more district residents and, of course, the Trump administration has been cracking down, infringing on home rule in a way that maybe no other presidential administration, no other Republican Congress has since Home Rule was established,” he said.

The election comes at a time when many D.C. residents are concerned about affordability and the overall direction of the city.

Dallek said the election is also highlighting broader political divisions, not just locally but within the Democratic Party nationwide.

“I think that ideologically and politically the challenge from the left is notable and certainly reflects these larger fissures in the National Democratic Party about the direction of the country and the direction of major American cities,” he said.

He said that shift is especially clear in the mayor’s race, where voters are choosing between different approaches to governing with former D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie and current D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George.

“McDuffie is seen rightly so as an extension of Mayor Bowser’s leadership. So, in some ways, this is a referendum on Mayor Bowser having a fourth term, even though, obviously, McDuffie is a different person, whereas (Lewis) George represents a more significant, more radical change from Bowser,” Dallek said.

With multiple council seats open, the results could also influence priorities on issues like business development, labor and taxes.

Dallek said the results will go beyond any one race and could influence how D.C. operates in the years ahead, particularly when it comes to its relationship with the federal government.

“The composition of the city council, the leadership of the city and the mayor’s office and the delegate to the District could shape the fight over home rule,” he said.

How a new mayor works with Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, who faces a Republican challenger in the general election and is widely expected to remain a key figure in city government, could also, according to Dallek, be key to how smoothly the city moves forward.

He said with new leadership likely across city government, the outcome could also reshape how officials work together and respond to challenges facing the District.

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