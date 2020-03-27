DC encourages mail-in voting for June primary, special election

Due to the coronavirus public health emergency, the D.C. Board of Elections is encouraging residents to request mail ballots for the June 2 primary and the June 16 special election in Ward 2.

The D.C. Board of Elections is encouraging residents to request mail ballots for the June 2 primary and the June 16 special election in Ward 2, calling it the safest choice in light of the social distancing measures provoked by the coronavirus outbreak.

“We strongly urge all voters to vote using the mail ballot option,” said board chairman Michael Bennett, calling it “by far the safest way to vote.”

If someone can’t vote by mail, for instance if they are taking advantage of same-day voter registration, Bennett said, 20 “vote centers” will be opened across the city, with at least two in each ward.

The vote centers will be open starting May 22 through the June 2 primary, and starting June 12 for the June 16 special election. Voters can drop off ballots regardless of what precinct they’re registered in.

That said, Bennett added, “We encourage all voters to request a ballot by mail, and return a ballot by mail.”

The board will begin mailing ballots by May 1, Bennett said.

You can request a ballot four ways, Bennett said:

By going online;

By Email;

Calling 202-727-2525;

Or mailing your request to the D.C. Board of Elections at

D.C. Board of Elections

1015 Half Street, SE

Suite 750

Washington, D.C. 20003

