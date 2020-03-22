Coronavirus spread concerns close National Mall between Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument

The National Mall is now closed due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced via press release Sunday night that she was closing the National Mall to pedestrians and bicycle traffic between Independence Ave. SW and Constitution Avenue N.W. and 14th Street and 23rd Street.

That’s the stretch that runs from the Lincoln Memorial to the D.C. Monument, and also includes the World War II Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

The boundaries will be enforced by the Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. National Guard.

The restriction will be in place, according to the release, “until further notice to ensure social distancing and prevent community transmission of COVID-19.”

In addition, a number of roads around the Tidal Basin will remain closed.

From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, the following roads will be closed:

The Memorial Bridge

Lincoln Memorial Circle

Potomac River Freeway (all exits to Ohio Drive and Independence Avenue)

Rock Creek Parkway/Potomac Parkway Drive (between Virginia Avenue and Independence SW)

Independence Avenue between Ohio Drive and 14th Street SW

23rd Street between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

17th Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

15th Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

Maine Avenue between Independence and 12th Street SW

All vehicular exits to East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park

The National Park Service strongly urges people against visiting the Tidal Basin in order to help flatten the curve and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Lately, social distancing has not been possible due to high visitor volume.

The cherry blossoms reached peak bloom Friday.

See a map generally showing the restricted area below.

