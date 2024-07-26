Newell Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $45 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $45 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 14 cents to 17 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 65 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

