Md. car wash owner charged for violating governor’s stay at home order

A car wash owner in Waldorf, Maryland, has been charged with a misdemeanor for violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order to close all nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

Maryland State Police said it received a complaint Friday evening that the Sparkle Car Wash on Leonardtown Road was open for business and accepting customers.

A trooper arrived and told the owner, Muhammad Usman Arsad, he needed to close the car wash, according to a news release.

Shortly after leaving, police found the business had re-opened and was serving customers again and again told Arsad to close before charging him for willfully violating the governor’s executive order.

Arsad faces a maximum fine of $5,000 and up to one year in jail.

Police said they had responded to the same business for the same complaint some days prior.

The executive order includes automatic drive thrru, touchless and manual self-service car washes.

