Waldorf man faces animal cruelty, possible dogfighting charges

A Charles County, Maryland, man is facing animal cruelty and possible dogfighting charges after police carried out an investigation into suspected animal neglect at his Waldorf home.

A Charles County, Maryland, man is facing animal cruelty and possible dogfighting charges after police carried out an investigation into suspected animal neglect at his Waldorf home.

Michael Haywood, 47, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and possible dogfighting.

On Sept. 2, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Charles County Animal Control officers served a warrant at a home on Twinbrook Drive, where they discovered five Pitbull-like dogs.

Three of the dogs were found inside feces and urine-soaked crates inside the garage. Two other dogs were found chained up outside the home. According to the sheriff’s office, those dogs didn’t have proper shelter.

Evidence found at the home included a treadmill baited with dog toys, large doses of antibiotics and heavy chains weighing 15 pounds around the dogs’ necks.

In a news release, police said the dogs were “extremely thin” and had numerous cuts around their faces.

Haywood also faces gun-related charges. Four firearms, including a shotgun, were found on the property.

According to the sheriff’s office, Haywood is prohibited from possessing firearms.

The investigation into possible dogfighting is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.