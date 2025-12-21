Jury convicts Waldorf man in deadly forklift rampage

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown was convicted of killing Gloristine Pinkney of Waldorf Dec. 16 after a seven-day trial in Charles County Circuit Court, prosecutors said in a news release.

A Charles County jury has found a 22-year-old Waldorf man guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a woman he ran over with a forklift outside a Maryland Home Depot two years ago.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown was convicted of killing Gloristine Pinkney, of Waldorf, on Dec. 16 after a seven-day trial in Charles County Circuit Court, prosecutors said in a news release. In addition to second-degree murder, the jury found Brown guilty of theft, burglary, malicious destruction of property and related charges.

The charges stem from a July 2, 2023, incident that began overnight at a Lowe’s hardware store in Waldorf. According to investigators, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a burglary in progress after employees heard loud banging sounds. Police found damage to the store’s roll-up doors and security gates.

Then, officers were called to a nearby Home Depot after workers reported hearing a scream. There, police found the body of 73-year-old Pinkney partially pinned beneath a forklift. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found that Brown, who worked at Lowe’s at the time, stole a forklift from the store’s fenced rear lot and rammed it through the store’s security gates and a roll-up door. He then drove the forklift across the parking lot to the Home Depot, where he hit a parked car.

Pinkney, who prosecutors said did not know Brown, had been asleep inside the car. When the vehicle was hit, she got out and tried to run away. But Brown followed her with the forklift and ran her over, officials said.

After the attack, Brown took off in Pinkney’s car, using her credit card to buy gas, then drove to the District and Virginia, before he returned to his Waldorf home. Police arrested Brown shortly afterward.

As the investigation unfolded, witness accounts and surveillance footage narrowed the focus onto Brown. DNA recovered from the rear gate used to enter the Lowe’s matched Brown’s profile. His fingerprints were lifted from the victim’s vehicle. Inside Brown’s home, investigators found the victim’s car keys — and a pair of shorts stained with Pinkney’s blood.

Brown will be sentenced Feb 13, 2026. He could get as much as 58 years in prison.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.