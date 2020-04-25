Home » Coronavirus » No Navy, Air Force…

No Navy, Air Force flyovers this weekend in DC and Baltimore, dates to be announced soon

Dan Friedell

April 25, 2020, 2:20 PM

Some people were expecting a flyover Saturday afternoon in Bethesda featuring the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds, but WTOP has confirmed with an Air Force spokeswoman that it will not happen this weekend.

The Department of Defense’s recent announcement that the military demonstration squadrons will conduct a series of flyovers to show “solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic” did not specifically note the dates, but instead that the dates will be “announced soon.”

Crowds, however, did gather at Suburban Hospital on Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda around noon Saturday hoping to see an aerial display.

Major Lindy Singleton of the Air Force said in a statement the flyovers will not happen this weekend but a formal announcement will be made when firm dates are available.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

