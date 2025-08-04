Historic Leesburg’s newest restaurant is a big one 

Shutters on King, a sprawling, three-level restaurant in a former antiques store building in historic downtown Leesburg, Virginia, opens Tuesday.

Shutters on King is a sprawling, three-level restaurant in a former antiques store. (Courtesy Shutters on King) Courtesy Shutters on King Both the antiques store and the restaurant’s name are a nod to the brick building’s prominent black shutters. (Courtesy Shutters on King) Courtesy Shutters on King Shutters on King is located at one of the most prominent locations in historic downtown Leesburg. (Courtesy Shutters on King) Courtesy Shutters on King ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Shutters on King, a sprawling, three-level restaurant in a former antiques store building in historic downtown Leesburg, Virginia, opens Tuesday.

Billed as modern American cuisine, Shutters on King is large enough to seat 250 diners at a time. It is at 102 South King St., at the corner of King and Loudoun Streets, one of the most prominent locations in historic downtown Leesburg.

It comes from the restaurant group behind some of D.C.’s most successful restaurants.

H2-Collective, whose restaurants range from one of Georgetown’s oldest, Fresh bistro Chez Billy Sud, to multiple locations for Mexican restaurant El Rey, Players Club, Cafe Colline and American Ice Co.

The restored building was home to Black Shutter Antiques for 20 years, before it relocated its store to Stephen City, Virginia, in 2022. Both the antiques store and the restaurant’s name are a nod to the brick building’s prominent black shutters. The building itself is not designated historic, though it dates back to the 1890s.

The executive chef is Doug Lenz, whose resume includes Clarity, Black’s bar and Kitchen and Kinship. The menu includes seafood, pasta, steaks and burgers. Most main entrée prices range from $15 to $42. There is a $125 26-ounce bone-in ribeye for two, a $95 seafood tower, raw bar and market-priced caviar service.

Shutters on King starts with dinner seven days a week, with plans to add weekend brunch this fall. The restaurant has private dining rooms as well.

Shutters is one of two big new additions to historic downtown Leesburg this month. Boutique hotel The Burg, with a members-only private club, opened its doors Aug. 1.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.