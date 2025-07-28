Baltimore’s The Ruxton brings aged steaks to National Harbor

The Ruxton, a year-old American steakhouse in Baltimore, Maryland's Harbor East neighborhood, will open at National Harbor next year.

The Ruxton location in Baltimore, Maryland.(Courtesy Atlas Restaurant Group) The Ruxton location in Baltimore, Maryland.(Courtesy Atlas Restaurant Group) The Ruxton, a year-old American steakhouse in Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood, will open at National Harbor next year, replacing longtime National Harbor restaurant Bond 45, which closes at the end of the year after 15 years.

The Ruxton has leased the 10,000-square-foot restaurant space at 149 Waterfront St. on the National Harbor promenade. When open, it will include waterfront seating and a dining room that seats 250.

The Ruxton’s Baltimore menu has more than a dozen prime aged Black Angus cuts of beef, including a $148 rib eye and a $220 Tomahawk steak. Steaks, both wet and dry-aged, are sourced from Chicago’s Meats by Linz.

It will also serve in-house aged one Island duck and Virginia bison, along with Maryland rockfish, whole live lobster and other seafood dishes.

The Ruxton’s dining room will be fitting of its expensive steaks, with walnut paneling, suede-covered walls, white linens and leather seats.

The Baltimore restaurant opened in March 2024, in the former Flemings Steakhouse restaurant.

The Ruxton is from Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns and operates more than 50 restaurant concepts in Maryland, Delaware, Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida.

