Which chef took home the top prize at this year’s RAMMYS?

The best chefs and restaurants across the D.C.-area were honored at the 2025 RAMMYS Awards and Gala Sunday night.

Seng Luangrath of Baan Mae, who won top restaurateur, and Carlos Delgado, who won chef of the year.(Courtesy Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington) Seng Luangrath of Baan Mae, who won top restaurateur, and Carlos Delgado, who won chef of the year.(Courtesy Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington) Did the shop that creates your favorite pastrami sandwich win a top prize, or did the watering hole that mixes your favorite cocktail win best bar? The best chefs and restaurants across the D.C.-area were honored at the 2025 RAMMYS Awards and Gala Sunday night.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington held its 43rd annual event at D.C.’s Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Carlos Delgado, co-owner of Peruvian restaurants Causa and Amazonia in of Northwest D.C., took home the top prize of Chef of the Year, adding to his James Beard and Michelin star accolades.

Restaurateur of the Year went to Seng Luangrath, owner of Laotian restaurants Baan Mae, Thip Khao and Padaek.

New Restaurant of the Year went to Union Market’s La’ Shukran, which dishes out late night Arabic bites in a funky setting. It is also home to Pastry Chef of the Year Alicia Wang, who is also responsible for eats at YELLO and Albi.

The hottest sandwich spot in D.C. went to Jetties , with its Thanksgiving-inspired Nobadeer sandwich with turkey.

Best Bar honors belong to the Tune Inn Restaurant and Bar on Capitol Hill.

If you are looking for a less formal place to eat, 2Fifty Texas BBQ with locations on K Street and in Riverdale, Maryland, won Casual Restaurant of the Year.

And if you want to dress up, Latin American vegetable-focused MITA won Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year.

Best Brunch went to the ever-popular French bistro Le Diplomate.

And who should you look out for? Chef Suresh Sundas, who prepares curry-inspired dishes on Maryland Avenue at Daru.

All 2025 RAMMYS winners are listed below (*denotes publicly voted category):

Allied Member of the Year: Keany Produce & Gourmet

Beer Program of the Year: Atlas Brew Works

*Best Bar of the Year: Tune Inn Restaurant and Bar

*Best Brunch of the Year: Le Diplomate

Casual Restaurant of the Year: 2Fifty Texas BBQ

Chef of the Year: Carlos Delgado — Causa/Amazonia

Cocktail Program of the Year: Jane Jane

Employee of the Year: Juan Sanchez — Cafe du Parc and Willard’s Peacock Alley

Fast Casual Restaurant of the Year: La Tejana

*Favorite Gathering Place of the Year: The Dew Drop Inn

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: MITA

*Hottest Sandwich Spot of the Year: Jetties

Manager of the Year: Lorena Reyes — Founding Farmers

New Restaurant of the Year: La’ Shukran

Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year: Alicia Wang — Yellow/Albi/La’ Shukran

Restaurateur of the Year: Seng Luangrath — Baan Mae, Padaek, and Thip Khao

Rising Culinary Star of the Year: Suresh Sundas — Daru

Service Program of the Year: El Cielo

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: Tail Up Goat

Wine Program of the Year: Era Wine Bar

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.