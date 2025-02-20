Award-winning Vienna restaurant Clarity coming to Reston Town Center

Vienna, Virginia, restaurant Clarity will open a second location at Reston Town Center.

Virginia's Reston town center.(Courtesy BPX) Virginia's Reston town center.(Courtesy BPX) Vienna, Virginia, casual fine dining restaurant Clarity, named Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington in 2018, will open a second location at Reston Town Center.

Clarity is among a half dozen new restaurants and retailers signing new leases with Reston Town Center owner BXP, formerly Boston Properties.

Clarity will open at 1996 Opportunity Way, in ground floor retail space at the new Fannie Mae high-rise. Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema once referred to customer compliments calling Clarity ”a D.C. restaurant that’s not in D.C.”

Clarity’s Vienna menu includes a $110 multi-course tasting menu.

Other new leases announced for Reston Town Center:

Other previously signed new leases at Reston Town Center include Shake Shake, Kusshi Sushi, Corsica Wine Bar and women’s apparel chain Evereve.

Reston Town Center, originally developed in the 1990s, continues to expand.

A 39-story residential high rise and an AC Marriott/Residence Inn hotel recently opened. The 5-million-square-foot development now includes 50 retailers and more than 30 restaurants.

