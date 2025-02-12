6 cheesesteaks in the DC area worth craving

Philadelphia may be the birthplace of the cheesesteak, but there are several restaurants in the D.C. area that specialize and — perhaps even — perfect the beloved comfort food.

For those seeking scrumptious Cheez Whiz on layers of thin-sliced meat on a long, soft roll, here are a few locations worth searching for.

707 6th Street NW, D.C.

While the dining room of Japanese-Italian restaurant Tonari is typically closed on Mondays, the Chinatown eatery launched a Monday-only cheesesteak pop-up that takes a few twists on the sandwich. The restaurant is known for its pastas and Detroit-style pizzas with ingredients sourced straight from Japan, such as its flour and noodles, but these cheesesteaks are more than worth a bite.

The pop-up, called “Kat’s King of Suteki,” features sandwiches with a hefty amount of meat served on a sesame seed hoagie roll sourced from locally-owned Lyon Bakery. The tender beef and onions are slowly simmered in a mildly sweet dashi broth with kombu, shoyu and mirin. Topping it off is Kewpie mayo, pickled ginger and a sprinkle of ichimi togarashi, or ground chili pepper. The dish is inspired by gyudon, a Japanese beef rice bowl.

Other highlights include the optional au jus for dipping, an onsen egg, nori fries and the traditional hot or sweet peppers, served on the side. The pop-up is walk-in only with no reservations available.

1815 M Street NW, D.C.

Just south of Dupont Circle, this iconic sandwich shop has been a mainstay in the District for the past decade or so. It’s been featured in Food Network’s TV show, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” and several top sandwich lists, including from The Washington Post. With all this said, it’s no surprise that the family-owned and -operated eatery has one of the best cheesesteaks in town, too.

On the menu at Bub and Pop’s are two cheesesteaks, one with beef and one with chicken breast. Guests are offered the option of either provolone or sharp cheese with sauteed onions. The sesame and polenta bread roll measures 10 inches long, perfect for containing the ooey-gooey meat and cheese. No whiz here.

4501 Woodberry Street, Riverdale, Md.

Those who try the cheesesteaks and hoagies at Chunky and Bops are always smiling. Located within the Le Fantome Food Hall, this restaurant has all the options a Philly lover could want, from a ribeye steak cheesesteak to a chicken cheesesteak, with your choice of cheese (e.g., white American, provolone or whiz) and toppings, such as fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers and a “special sauce.” All sandwiches will come with pickles, sweet peppers and hot peppers on the side. Guests can choose between a 12-inch or an 18-inch roll.

Prepare ahead of time and order online as the demand is high for these sammies.

Multiple locations

The Italian-style deli, Capo Deli, is well-talked about for its authenticity and delicious bites, but its cheesesteaks deserve some more attention, too. With several locations across the DMV, it’s hard to miss the buffalo chicken cheesesteak. It’s served with buffalo sauce and pepperjack cheese, plus lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

There’s also the Capo Cheesesteak with bell peppers, provolone cheese, onion and marinara sauce for those who’d prefer a more classic take.

The restaurant first opened in Boca Raton in Florida in 1985, and it’s been a local favorite since 2017, when it opened in Shaw.

1504 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Va.

Al’s Steak House has been a neighborhood institution in the Del Ray neighborhood since 1955. While this eatery serves foods like pizzas, burgers, deli sandwiches and hot dogs, it’s no surprise why “steak” is in the name of this restaurant. Al’s Steak house specializes in the beloved sandwich with surprises like the “Pizza Steak Sub” and the “Steak and Egg Sub.”

18065 Georgia Avenue, Olney, Md.

While last on the list, Brew Belly is more than worth a mention. In 2019, The Washington Post’s food reporter Tim Carman wrote that Brew Belly was “worth a drive to Olney” for its lengthy beer list and, of course, its cheesesteaks. And that hasn’t changed since.

Brew Belly allows guests to build their own sandwich with options like fried onions, sautéed mushrooms and a selection of four cheeses, but the cheesesteak section of the menu has a whopping nine varieties to choose from — so why mess with the tried and true choices?

One of the most unique sandwiches to consider is the “Seoul Style” with its soy-hoisin sauce and spicy mayo. With a selection of fry baskets and other snacks on the menu, you’re sure to leave with a smile and a full stomach.

