Founding Farmers sets March opening for Potomac Yard restaurant

Founding Farmers Potomac Yard will be the restaurant’s eighth location in the D.C. area.(Courtesy Alexandria-based Lumber & Light) Founding Farmers Potomac Yard will be the restaurant’s eighth location in the D.C. area.(Courtesy Alexandria-based Lumber & Light) D.C.-based Founding Farmers will open its Potomac Yard restaurant March 12, joining other retailers in ground floor space at the Oakville apartment building.

The address is 451 Swann Avenue, part of developer Stonebridge’s Oakville Triangle mixed-use development that covers about 12 acres for apartments, townhomes, retail and parking. It also includes the Inova Oakville medical facility.

It’s three blocks from the new Potomac Yard Metro stop.

Founding Farmers Potomac Yard will be the restaurant’s eighth location in the D.C. area. It has another location in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The new restaurant includes a grab-and-go bakery and café serving breakfast, baked goods and desserts. The 9,200-square-foot restaurant has a capacity of 245 diners, a full bar and outside seating.

Founding Farmers is majority owned by family farm organizations, including the North Dakota Farmers Union.

It opened its first restaurant in D.C. in 2008. Others are in Potomac, Maryland, as well as Reston Station and Tysons, Virginia. It also runs Founding Farmers & Distillers, Founding Spirits Distillery and Founding Farmers Fishers & Bakers, all in D.C. It recently expanded its catering business with a new commercial kitchen in District Heights.

The Founding Farmers in Foggy Bottom and Founding Farmers & Distillers in Chinatown are among the 10 most-booked D.C.-area restaurants on OpenTable.

