AC Hotel & Residence Inn is a first for Northern Virginia

Marriott’s first dual-branded AC Hotel & Residence Inn in Northern Virginia has opened in Reston, marrying one of Marriott’s popular Extended Stay brands with one of its newest high-end hotel brands.

The hotel is at 1975 Opportunity Way in Reston Town Center, near the Silver Line Metro stop. It includes 147 AC Hotel rooms and 120 Residence Inn Suites. Donohoe Development developed the property and it is being operated by Donohoe Hospitality.

The 16-story hotel includes 11,300 square feet of meeting and event space and 34,000 square feet of ground level retail. The hotel’s restaurant, SEVEN, is from chef Alexis Hernandez.

A rooftop lounge opens soon.

Reston Town Center recently completed a multimillion-dollar facelift, its first comprehensive renovations since the 1990s.

The AC Hotel & Residence Inn joins more than 50 retailers and 30 restaurants, more than 2,000 residences, and three-million square feet of office space at Reston Town Center.

Another significant Marriott property opens nearby later this year. The 26-story JW Marriott-Reston Station will have 250 hotel rooms and 90 luxury residences on the upper floors.

