Panama’s Copa Airlines lands at BWI this week

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 27, 2023, 12:20 PM

Copa Airlines, the national airline of Panama, will land at BWI Marshall Airport from Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport June 28, marking the start of its regularly scheduled service between the two airports. (Courtesy Copa Airlines)

Copa Airlines, the national airline of Panama, will be greeted by tarmac water cannons when its inaugural flight from Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport arrives at BWI Marshall Airport Wednesday, marking the start of its regularly scheduled service between the two airports.

BWI Marshall is the airline’s 14th U.S. destination as Panama City becomes the newest international destination for the Maryland airport.

Copa’s U.S. flights connect through Panama City to more than 55 other Latin American destinations.

Copa will operate four weekly flights to Panama City on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Copa operates an average of 300 daily flights.

It joins a growing list of international destinations from BWI Marshall. Airlines, including PLAY Airlines, Icelandair, Avelo Airlines, Condor, Air Canada and British Airways, have added new international service or resumed previous flights.

BWI Marshall has more than 115 weekly international nonstops scheduled this summer, 32% more than a decade ago.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

