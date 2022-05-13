RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Iceland Air returns to BWI Marshall Friday (again)

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 13, 2022, 8:25 AM

Iceland Air starts nonstop service from BWI Marshall International Airport to Reykjavik, Iceland, on Friday, but it is not the first time Iceland Air has launched BWI service.

Iceland Air suspended BWI service in January 2019, after briefly relaunching at the airport in May 2018. Prior to that, Iceland Air operated nonstop flights from BWI from 1990 to 2007.

Iceland Air’s newest service is four flights weekly using Boeing 737 Max 8 jets. (Courtesy BWI Marshall International Airport)

The airline’s newest service is four flights weekly using Boeing 737 Max 8 jets.

The trip from BWI Marshall to Keflavik Airport outside of Reykjavik is about six hours.

Iceland Air also operates nonstop service from Dulles to Keflavik.

Iceland Air joins startup airline PLAY, which recently began nonstop service from BWI Marshall to Iceland.

Another startup, Avelo Airlines, starts nonstop service from BWI Marshall to New Haven Connecticut later this month, and Orlando, Florida and Wilmington, North Carolina in June.

Several other international airlines are resuming service from BWI Marshall this year, including British Airways, Air Canada and Condor.

BWI reached 18.8 million passengers in 2021, an increase of 68% over the previous year, and remains the busiest of the three D.C. region airports.

