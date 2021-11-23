THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
British Airways resumes BWI-to-London flights

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 23, 2021, 9:00 AM

After a 20-month hiatus, British Airways has resumed its trans-Atlantic service from BWI Marshall Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport.

The service was suspended in March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The British Airways flights from BWI operate on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft with three classes of seating and a capacity of 214 passengers. The flights will initially operate three days a week and will expand to four weekly flights in December.

It is currently the only nonstop from BWI Marshall to London.

British Airways also operates nonstop service to Heathrow Airport from Dulles International Airport, as do several other carriers, including United Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Iberia and Finnair.

BWI Marshall remains the busiest of the three airports in the D.C. region. And, while much of that is domestic travel, the airport has been building a bigger roster of international destinations.

In October, the most recent month for data available, BWI Marshall had more than 710,000 departing passengers, 105% higher than October 2020.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

