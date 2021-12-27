CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
BWI’s on-again, off-again Iceland service is back with PLAY

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 27, 2021, 8:16 AM

Start-up airline PLAY will operate daily nonstop service between BWI and Reykjavik starting April 20. (Courtesy PLAY)

Startup airline PLAY, formed by two former executives of the defunct WOW Airlines, will begin nonstop service from BWI Marshall airport to Iceland’s Keflavik airport near the capital Reykjavik in April.

The low-cost carrier, which began operations in Europe in June, will operate daily nonstop service between BWI and Reykjavik starting April 20, using Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. BWI is the airline’s first U.S. destination.

It will start nonstop service to Iceland from Boston Logan International May 11.

The new destinations will bring PLAY to 24 cities in Europe and the U.S. in 2022.

Iceland Air will also resume BWI Marshall nonstops to Iceland May 13, with four weekly flights.

The flight time from BWI Marshall to Reykjavik is a little under 6 hours.

Iceland Air suspended BWI service in January 2019, after briefly relaunching at the airport in May of 2018. Prior to that, Iceland Air operated nonstop flights from BWI from 1990 to 2007.

WOW Air abruptly ceased operations in March 2019 after making a splash when the low-cost carrier launched service from BWI to Iceland in 2015.

Iceland Air also operates nonstop service from Dulles to Reykjavik. Jet Blue launches nonstop flights from Dulles to Iceland next year.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

